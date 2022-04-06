Hometown Local
Driver operating Roanoke City School bus that was struck by bullet honored at board meeting

Bus driver recognized(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the Roanoke City School Board meeting on Tuesday night, the board acknowledged Marjorie Crawley, the bus driver that kept students safe after the bus tire was struck by a bullet.

That happened on Loudon Avenue two weeks ago. No one was injured in the incident and police do not believe the bus was the intended target.

The board called Crawley a hero and thanked her for her quick thinking and dedication to the students in the district.

“I would just like to thank each and every one of you and everyone who came to my aid on that day, how they embraced me, and the outpour of love they’ve shown to me and to the students that were on the bus,” Crawley said. “I’m so humbled to be part of Roanoke City schools. I thank you.”

Crawley has been part of the school district since 1973.

