Fewer new COVID cases reported in Virginia Wednesday than Tuesday

File Graphic
File Graphic(AP Newsroom)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,673,382 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, April 6, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 932 from the 1,672,450 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than Tuesday’s 1,027 new cases.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 13,212,611 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 3.4% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 3.3% reported Tuesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,645,942 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 81.5% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.8% fully vaccinated. 92.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.7% are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there have been 19,789 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,754 reported Tuesday.

241 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 226 Tuesday. 107,322 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

