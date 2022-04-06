Friends of murder victim search for answers after arrest in 2019 Roanoke County case

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of a murder victim are searching for answers after an arrest was made in a 2019 case.

Earlier this week Christopher Elliott was arrested for the murder of Jessica Dickson. He is being held without bond at Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Friends of Jessica’s say this is the start of getting justice for Jessica, but there is still a long way to go and a lot of unanswered questions.

“A lot of relief, and then also a lot of questions at the same time,” said Devon Taylor.

“My emotions have just been confused and all over the place and it was starting to take a little bit of time, and I was worried that it would go cold, and so when I found out, I was just in shock I guess, but happy,” said Maria Collette, friend of Jessica.

Maria Collette has known Jessica Dickson almost all her life.

“I met Jessica in preschool. We went to Cave Spring Methodist Church for preschool together,” said Collette.

She says in 2019, she knew something wasn’t right when Jessica went missing.

“I knew from the beginning it was just like a feeling in my chest, like I saw her in my dream and I just knew she was gone,” said Collette.

Jessica’s body was found in 2021 and friends are making sure her final resting place is just how Jessica would want it.

“And I never thought anything like this would happen to Jessica. I really didn’t,” said Collette.

Friends want Jessica to be remembered for her personality.

“Her infectious laugh. She had the best laugh and how much she cared for her friends. She was just so bubbly and easy to love,” said Collette.

And after almost three years, they hope Jessica’s legacy will live on and justice will finally be served.

They also hope this is a reminder to keep your loved ones close.

“That it can happen to anybody and that just because some people are dealing with their hardships, doesn’t mean you leave them completely alone. It could be your sister, it could be your daughter, brother,” said Taylor.

