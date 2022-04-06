Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Governor donates first quarter salary to law enforcement assistance fund

(Steve Helber | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced he will donate his 2022 first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP), an organization dedicated to “helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives,” according to the governor’s office.

The announcement follows a salary-donation pledge made during his 2021 campaign. He says he is donating $43,750 to VALEAP’s Post Critical Incident Seminar in Harrisonburg.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Youngkin. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

Watch the donation event here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
Man gets himself to Roanoke hospital after Monday shooting
Police Lights
Speeding teen killed in Danville crash, police say

Latest News

Gun with Police Lights
Trooper won’t be prosecuted for fatal Patrick County shooting
Buitoni Food Company Logo
Danville plant looking to hire 80 full-time workers
Governor Youngkin announces new parole board appointments
Wednesday Midday Update