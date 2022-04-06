Governor donates first quarter salary to law enforcement assistance fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced he will donate his 2022 first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP), an organization dedicated to “helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives,” according to the governor’s office.

The announcement follows a salary-donation pledge made during his 2021 campaign. He says he is donating $43,750 to VALEAP’s Post Critical Incident Seminar in Harrisonburg.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Youngkin. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

Watch the donation event here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.