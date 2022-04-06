Tony-Award-winning ‘In The Heights’ coming to Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tony-Award-winning musical, “In The Heights,” is making its way to the Mill Mountain Theatre!

This groundbreaking musical tells a universal story of family, hope and resilience and highlights Hispanic and Latin American culture.

Get your tickets now on the Theatre’s website to get in during the run from April 13-24.

The Mill Mountain Theatre is located at 1 Market Street SE.

