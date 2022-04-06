Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tony-Award-winning ‘In The Heights’ coming to Mill Mountain Theatre

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tony-Award-winning musical, “In The Heights,” is making its way to the Mill Mountain Theatre!

This groundbreaking musical tells a universal story of family, hope and resilience and highlights Hispanic and Latin American culture.

Get your tickets now on the Theatre’s website to get in during the run from April 13-24.

The Mill Mountain Theatre is located at 1 Market Street SE.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase
Tashaun Dixon
Man sentenced for 2020 Christmas Day murder in Roanoke
Danville Fire Department
Juvenile arrested for arson in Danville
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation providing protections for animals bred and...
Governor Youngkin signs “beagle bills”

Latest News

Candidate Facebook page
Terry McGuire campaigning for Roanoke City Council
ROCI School board meeting
Roanoke City schools plans student safety summit, calls on community input and action
Danville City Council approves ordinance allowing public drinking
Bus driver recognized
Driver operating Roanoke City School bus that was struck by bullet honored at board meeting