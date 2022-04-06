Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A final salute for fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton. Community members and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects in a memorial service one week after Sutton’s death.

Officer Sutton was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

His friends from the police academy say he was the kind of person who was always looking out for others and Henrico Police said he was their brother the second he put on the uniform.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Sutton. Flags will be lowered until sunset Wednesday night.

