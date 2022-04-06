Hometown Local
Henry County Sheriff’s Office prepares for NASCAR race weekend

Martinsville Speedway(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re days away from the big race weekend in Martinsville, and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone has a fun, safe time.

Sheriff Lane Perry says that state federal and local agencies come together to help keep fans safe over the weekend, but asks for your help to be aware of your surroundings while in the area. 

He asks that you watch out for different traffic patterns, display any VIP plaques or other designations to officers can help guide you where you need to go, and be responsible if you choose to drink while at the race.

“We know people do drink some in conjunction with the race but keep it at a professional level,” says the Sheriff.  “Our officers will be arresting for drunk in public. Be mindful of the other fans. Have a good event.”

Sheriff Perry say about 100 officers will be on duty at the race over the weekend.

