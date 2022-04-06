Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Judge: Prosecutors filed weak charges to keep hacker jailed

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the immediate release of a computer hacker who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the Islamic State. In doing so, she accused the Justice Department of trumping up charges against him to keep him imprisoned.

A written order earlier this month from U.S. Judge Leonie Brinkema includes a harsh rebuke of the Justice Department’s conduct against Ardit Ferizi.

The native of Kosovo is the first person convicted in the U.S. of both computer hacking and terrorism charges.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years.

In 2020, though, Judge Brinkema granted him compassionate release under the coronavirus pandemic.

Brinkema accuses the Justice Department of filing new, trumped-up charges against Ferizi to circumvent her order.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
Man arrives to Roanoke hospital after Monday shooting
Police Lights
Speeding teen killed in Danville crash, police say

Latest News

On this day in history, April 5, 1614, the daughter of Chief Powhatan - Pocahontas - married...
This Week in History: Pocahontas marries English colonist John Rolfe
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 6, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 6, 2022
Cooking and helping with daily tasks, along with blending STEM with other subjects can make it...
EARLY YEARS: Hands-on learning and encouragement can help kids feel less intimated by STEM topics
Another Candidate In For Roanoke City Council Seat