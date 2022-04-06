Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

“Nobody, I think, has seen quite like what we’re going through now.” Hometown experts analyze state of housing industry

A "For Sale" sign in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.
A "For Sale" sign in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Nobody, I think, has seen quite like what we’re going through now,” said Josh Dix, a local realtor with Re/Max.

It’s a special moment when you’re able to step foot into a home that’s yours. But the current housing market is presenting constant challenges to all who are wanting to buy.

“A few years ago you maybe could have a day or two to go look at a house, or think about buying a house or constantly thinking about putting an offer on it,” said Dix.

That’s not the case these days, with pressure not just on buyers, but sellers.

“It’s not the funnest thing to do, to call folks up and say, you made a phenomenal offer, you offered $20,000 over the asking price and you’re not gonna get the house,” said Dix.

There is added stress on first-time buyers.

“It is tougher on first-time home buyers, or folks with maybe government loans with lower down payments, those are the people that are kind of getting squeezed a little bit and it’s tough on them,” said Dix.

Homebuyers are also keeping mortgage interest rates on their minds.

“Normal is definitely a relative term because a couple years normal, or just last year normal, could’ve been down below 3% and as of today, the average interest rate on a 30-year loan is gonna be just over 5%,” said Kevin Filiberto, a loan officer with Movement Mortgage.

That plays a major role when it comes to buying a house.

“They’re either needing to be willing to spend a little more on their mortgage or lower the price range of a house that they’re looking for. Which is tough to do when there’s only so many houses out on the market right now.”

Though it may be intimidating to dive into the housing industry at this time, experts encourage potential buyers not to be afraid and work with lenders who can help steer you in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
Man gets himself to Roanoke hospital after Monday shooting
Police Lights
Speeding teen killed in Danville crash, police say

Latest News

Jessica Dickson
Friends of murder victim search for answers after arrest in 2019 Roanoke County case
Roanoke Academy students admire their structure at Mill Mountain Zoo on Wednesday morning.
Roanoke Academy students present sculpture to Mill Mountain Zoo
Rescue Mission of Roanoke
Changes in place at Rescue Mission of Roanoke
A few showers and storms are moving in overnight.
Wednesday, April 6 - Evening Outlook