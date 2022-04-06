“Nobody, I think, has seen quite like what we’re going through now.” Hometown experts analyze state of housing industry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Nobody, I think, has seen quite like what we’re going through now,” said Josh Dix, a local realtor with Re/Max.

It’s a special moment when you’re able to step foot into a home that’s yours. But the current housing market is presenting constant challenges to all who are wanting to buy.

“A few years ago you maybe could have a day or two to go look at a house, or think about buying a house or constantly thinking about putting an offer on it,” said Dix.

That’s not the case these days, with pressure not just on buyers, but sellers.

“It’s not the funnest thing to do, to call folks up and say, you made a phenomenal offer, you offered $20,000 over the asking price and you’re not gonna get the house,” said Dix.

There is added stress on first-time buyers.

“It is tougher on first-time home buyers, or folks with maybe government loans with lower down payments, those are the people that are kind of getting squeezed a little bit and it’s tough on them,” said Dix.

Homebuyers are also keeping mortgage interest rates on their minds.

“Normal is definitely a relative term because a couple years normal, or just last year normal, could’ve been down below 3% and as of today, the average interest rate on a 30-year loan is gonna be just over 5%,” said Kevin Filiberto, a loan officer with Movement Mortgage.

That plays a major role when it comes to buying a house.

“They’re either needing to be willing to spend a little more on their mortgage or lower the price range of a house that they’re looking for. Which is tough to do when there’s only so many houses out on the market right now.”

Though it may be intimidating to dive into the housing industry at this time, experts encourage potential buyers not to be afraid and work with lenders who can help steer you in the right direction.

