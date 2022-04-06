Roanoke Academy students present sculpture to Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 4th graders at Roanoke Academy were excited to be up at Mill Mountain Zoo, not only for the current displays, but one they contributed to as well.

The students created a sea turtle made entirely out of plastic that has been donated to Roanoke City Public Schools. The focus is encouraging community members to keep the Roanoke River and all waterways clean.

Each student left their mark on the smaller sea turtles that help make up the piece of art. They were excited to be able to share it and see it on display.

“You saw the pride in my students and this is the gift for me. This is about them and broadening their perspectives,” said Jenny Shamy, a long-time Art Teacher at Roanoke Academy.

The project was made possible through an initiative between RCPS, Clean Valley Council and Mill Mountain Zoo.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.