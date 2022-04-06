Roanoke City schools plans student safety summit, calls on community input and action

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board met for the first time Tuesday night after two gun violence incidents touched the district.

Two weeks ago a bullet hit a tire on a Roanoke City School bus with students on board, and last week a gun was fired in a Lucy Addison middle school bathroom. No one was injured in either incident, but it’s grabbed the attention of the school district.

“Our school system is a microcosm of what we see in our city,” explains superintendent Verletta White. “The recent gun violence that we see in the city is spilling over into our schools. It is time for us to collectively pause and have a conversation about what else we can do.”

That’s why the superintendent is organizing a student safety summit, bringing in local, regional, and national experts to discuss challenges and strategies for student safety as a community.

The board says more information about how parents and students can submit comments prior to the summit will be made available in the coming days.

“We’re going to use your input to shape the discussions for the summit,” she adds.

The summit will take place on April 20th at 6:30.

