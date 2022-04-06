Hometown Local
Strong storms possible later tonight

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs nearing 76°
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
  • Patchy fog early
  • We’ll see some good sunshine
  • Strong storms move in late

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

The morning commute will be dry with a few areas of fog. A secondary system moves in Wednesday evening into Thursday morning bringing back another round of scattered showers and perhaps some storms. Showers likely linger into Thursday morning with a few spotty showers into the afternoon. We also have a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms later Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts and even some hail. The risk of a tornado is low, but cannot be ruled out in far southwest Virginia into the North Carolina mountains.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the extreme western part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe storms late Wednesday. Most models show precipitation hanging back until 8-9PM tonight and lasting into early Thursday which could limit the severe risk for our area. We’ll continue to monitor.

A cold front enters the area Wednesday evening with the chance of a few stronger storms mainly...
A cold front enters the area Wednesday evening with the chance of a few stronger storms mainly in the NRV and Highlands.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

After the front passes through Thursday we should see drier and cooler conditions. Some wrap around moisture is possible across the region into Friday which means spotty showers are still possible. Friday’s highs will be back into the 50s and 60s with lows dropping down into the 30s/low 40s.

THE WEEKEND

We turn much cooler for the Martinsville race weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. It will be dry with chilly lows in the 30s. There could be the potential for frost in some areas once again.

Race weekend in Martinsville is looking pretty good.
Race weekend in Martinsville is looking pretty good.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

