Additional candidate throws hat in for vacant Roanoke City Council seat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Another candidate has thrown their name in for the vacant Roanoke City Council seat left by Robert Jeffrey Jr.

Terry McGuire is a democrat running for a council seat this fall.

This is his first time campaigning for public office, but he has been a leader in the community in other ways working in environmental initiatives.

He says he wants to take strong action on climate change and sustainability.

According to McGuire, “The decisions that we make today are going to have even more importance in the future than the decisions yesterday have made for how we live our lives today. So I think it is critical that we have someone on council who understands environmental policy. Who understands sustainability, and even more critically, how that intersects all the other issues that the city is concerned about and working on.”

McGuire was born in Roanoke and raised in Franklin County.

The primaries for this election are happening June 21 with early voting starting in May.

