Trooper won’t be prosecuted for fatal Patrick County shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper who shot a man to death in January will not face prosecution.

Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Brinegar Vipperman says the use of force in the incident was, in her opinion based on evidence, self defense.

The trooper’s name has not been made public.

Barry Dean Compton, 64 of Woolwine, was killed in the shooting.

According to State Police, a trooper responded January 14 to a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of Milhouse Road. Upon entering, according to investigators, Compton pointed a gun at the trooper, who told him to put the weapon down, and Compton refused. The trooper then shot Compton.

A gun was recovered at the scene and no one else was injured.

Here is a redacted copy of the letter sent to Virginia State Police. Language is graphic:

