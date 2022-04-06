Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department, March 10, 2022 in Washington. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Garland on Wednesday, March 16, for the first time convened a multilateral task force known as REPO, short for Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs, one of several new efforts dedicated to enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine.(Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it had charged a Russian oligarch with sanctions violations and that officials have dismantled a cybercrime operation controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency.

The case against against Konstantin Malofeyev accuses him of trying to evade earlier Treasury Department sanctions by seeking to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe. Officials also seized millions of dollars they say are traceable to the sanctions violations.

The announcement comes two days after U.S. officials seized a yacht in Spain belonging to a Russian oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Justice Department in the last year has taken aim against Russia-based cybercrime, recovering in June most of a multimillion-dollar ransom that Colonial Pipeline paid to hackers after a ransomware attack that halted operations and announcing charges last fall against two suspected ransomware operators.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

GRAPHIC: Zelenskyy addresses U.N. amid civilian slaughter. (CNN, POOL, UNTV, NATO TV, Ukraine Presidential Office, Russia 24, Facebook/Ilya Novikov, MAXAR)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
Man arrives to Roanoke hospital after Monday shooting
Police Lights
Speeding teen killed in Danville crash, police say

Latest News

On this day in history, April 5, 1614, the daughter of Chief Powhatan - Pocahontas - married...
This Week in History: Pocahontas marries English colonist John Rolfe
You probably won't hear prayers over loudspeakers during high school football games this Fall...
Schools in Alabama county end prayer over PA system at football games
Gavel on sounding block
Judge: Prosecutors filed weak charges to keep hacker jailed
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now