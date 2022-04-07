7@four previews Star City Street Performer Expo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Street Performer Expo takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, in Roanoke’s Elmwood Park from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Stopping by 7@four were Johnny Comacho, president of Alternative Arts Inc., and street performer Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy.

Watch the video for the presentation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.