7@four previews Star City Street Performer Expo

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Street Performer Expo takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, in Roanoke’s Elmwood Park from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Stopping by 7@four were Johnny Comacho, president of Alternative Arts Inc., and street performer Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy.

Watch the video for the presentation.

