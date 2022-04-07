Alleghany County court bailiff arrested on drug charge

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who worked as a court bailiff for the Alleghany County/City of Covington Sheriff’s Office has been fired after being arrested on a drug charge, according to the county.

Virginia State Police arrested Benjamin Fitzgerald for Distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 Controlled Substance.

Alleghany County says Fitzgerald had been a full-time bailiff less than a year, and had graduated the Basic Jail/Court Security academy in November 2021.

Fitzgerald is being held without bail at the Botetourt County Regional Jail.

