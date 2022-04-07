Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - First a pandemic, and now inflation.

“You just have to do what you have to do to get through it,” says Mac and Bob’s co-owner Bob Rotanz.

The restaurant has been a staple in Salem for decades, and it it’s working to stay afloat through inflation.

“It’s been challenging and unfortunately we have to increase our prices,” he adds. “We can’t keep going on that. There’s only so much you can do on the price end of it you know? You an only pay so much for a hamburger before it starts getting ridiculous.”

The restaurant says they have been collecting flour to support their pizza and calzones if the prices rise.

Right now, one of the largest increases they’ve seen has been pretty ‘fowl’.

“One of the big ones is chicken wings that’s been going sky high.”

Before this inflation, the restaurant paid under $2 per pound for chicken wings. Now, they pay nearly $3.40 per pound. On the menu, 10 wings has gradually increased in cost from 11.99 to 13.99.

Rotanz says his customers have been understanding about the price increases.

“I haven’t had a whole lot of complaints. I think they see the prices in the grocery store as well like when they’re buying chicken for their family or they’re buying ground beef, they’re seeing it. So I don’t think they’re too shocked by it.”

The business has been grateful for the continued community support. While they don’t feel as though this will threaten their future right now, they do hope the prices stay put.

“I just hope it doesn’t get any worse. It stays where it is, we can deal with it then hopefully the prices will start coming down and we can also address our prices accordingly. But I like to think about the negative side of it. I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that we’ll weather the storm too.”

