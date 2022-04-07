Better Business Bureau will host shred event in Salem

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you were looking for a sign to clear out old documents in your home - here it is.

The Better Business Bureau will host a free shred event this weekend. Julie Wheeler, CEO and President of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, said it’s important to properly dispose of papers with personal information, such as bills, statements or junk mail.

Shredding them helps ensure identity thieves can’t access things like your Social Security Number and bank account information.

“So this is an opportunity to clean out and get these documents run through a cross-cut shredder where it’s confetti, you know tiny tiny pieces, could not be reconstructed,” Wheeler said. “And then you can rest easy plus maybe you’ve got a clean closet, clean drawers.”

Secure Your ID Day is this Saturday, April 9. The BBB Serving Western Virginia will be in the Salem Civic Center Parking Lot from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., or until the shredding trucks are full.

Each person who swings by can bring up to three boxes or bags full of documents.

