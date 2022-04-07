Hometown Local
CHIP of Roanoke Valley celebrates Dr. Douglas Pierce’s 90th birthday

CHIP of Roanoke Valley founder Dr. Douglas Pierce celebrates 90th birthday(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of Roanoke Valley is celebrating its founder, Dr. Douglas Pierce.

The non-profit held a fundraiser and birthday celebration for Dr. Pierce Thursday. He recently reached a major milestone—turning 90 years old.

Dr. Pierce started CHIP to connect underprivileged children in the Roanoke Valley with medical care.

His son Doug Pierce says this moment is not only to celebrate his birthday but also his legacy.

“My dad has spent his life providing for kids here in town. So we’re here to celebrate that. And as important as my dad’s legacy as a pediatrician is--- I’m here because of his legacy as my father. He was as good of a dad as he was a pediatrician that says a whole whole lot,” said Doug Pierce.

Today, CHIP is a $1.6 million not-for-profit organization with 42 employees and hundreds of families across the state.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

