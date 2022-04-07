Churches prepare for a large turn out on Easter Sunday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Easter Sunday is just a couple of days away, and many churches are preparing for a large turnout after facing challenges during the pandemic.

The pastor of Northstar Church in Blacksburg says this year, they want to simply focus on being exactly what they are --- a community church.

Pastor Jeff Noble says their church faced a lot during the pandemic while construction wrapped up for their new building, but they’re grateful it was done right on time.

This will be their second time celebrating Easter in the new facility, and they’re expecting a big turnout.

They say they’re prepared to welcome the community that’s provided a lot of support over the years.

Noble says with large crowds expected, four partner churches are loaning them vans to shuttle people from nearby parking lots to the church for services.

Northstar is scheduled to have three services on Easter Sunday.

Noble says their café will also be open and he’s proud of the resiliency of the entire faith community for adapting to the changes they’ve all faced in the last few years.

