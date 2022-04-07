Danville students recognized with Signing Day for industrial hiring

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Danville Thursday afternoon, three students celebrated graduation with a special kind of signing ceremony.

These three men have completed the capstone program of Danville Community College’s Integrated Machining Technology.

Student interns Jonathan Gauldin, Bobby Moran and Joel Oakes have been hired by KYOCERA SGS Tech Hub. Another student, Josh Owen, started working there this week. The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research highlighted their hiring.

Troy Simpson, Director of Advanced Manufacturing at the IALR, called it an example of successful efforts to attract and retain high performing jobs and industry.

“We said we’ll start building out these pathways in high schools and middle schools and community colleges and here at the institute to give these students and these citizens in the region the ability and the opportunity to gain these skills that’s going to be so critically vital to the economic transformation of the region.”

The KYOCERA SGS Tech Hub focuses on custom cutting tools and new technologies.

The graduates will begin work there next week as technicians.

