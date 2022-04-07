Hometown Local
Danville woman dies after head-on collision in Pittsylvania County

Police lights
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Pittsylvania County that killed a Danville woman.

The head-on collision occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Route 41, at the intersection of Golf Club Road..

Lovelyne Perkins Thompson, 89 of Danville, was driving on Golf Club Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 41, and hit the driver of a 2018 Toyota head-on, according to police.

Thompson was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Police say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt while driving.

