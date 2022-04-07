Hometown Local
Dolphins’ playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

In this May 2019 photo provided by the Potomac-Chesapeake Dolphin Project, dolphins swim together in the Potomac River between Lewisetta and Smith Point, Va. Dolphins are extremely playful animals and often swim close together, sometimes even touching fins. "We call it holding hands," says Janet Mann, who directs the nonprofit Potomac-Chesapeake Dolphin Project.(Ann-Marie Jacoby | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REEDVILLE, Virginia (AP) — While friendly close contact is essential to dolphin social bonds, sharing space and air can also quickly spread disease.

To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

Scientists say a highly contagious and lethal virus called cetacean morbillivirus is one of the biggest threats to dolphins and whales worldwide.

Human disruptions to marine habitats, including chemical and plastic pollution, boat noise and warming temperatures, weaken marine mammals’ immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

