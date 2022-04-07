Hometown Local
EARLY YEARS: 2nd annual HeRow Car Expo in Vinton Saturday to raise money for pediatric cancer research

Mandy Price, who lost her daughter Rowan to leukemia, says the event will also raise money for a local family
You can enter your vehicle for $10, or donate hair at head shaving event Saturday in the Vinton Farmer's Market(Mandy Price)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A Roanoke mom who lost her four year old daughter to a rare form of leukemia is working to raise money for other families going through a similar challenge.

Mandy Price’s daughter, Rowan died in 2019.

On Saturday, the second annual HeRow Car Expo put on by HopeDriven will raise funds for both the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, as well as a local family whose daughter, Kayce Bradfield is battling neuroblastoma.

“Knowing that this car community was formed around Rowan and carries on her memory and helps out individuals that are going through experiences that our family has gone through just helps me to know that Rowan’s spirit is still alive, and that her memory is still alive and that we are giving her death a bigger purpose,” says Price.

The event is happening Saturday, April 9th from 5 to 9 pm near the Vinton Farmer’s Market.

You can shave your head or donate hair for the cause.

Price says she’ll be getting her head shaven, in honor of Rowan. Here’s a link, if you’d like to donate.

She says anyone can come out and enter their car, motorcycle, ATV, truck, or jeep in the HeRow Expo carshow.

There is a $10 minimum donation per vehicle.

