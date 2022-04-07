Hometown Eats: La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Offering a different style of food is something most restaurant owners dream of, especially a flavor near and dear to their heart, even if it’s in a location that will make you scratch your head.

“In the beginning people were like, ‘that place doesn’t last long, you know this,’ and I’m like, we’re going to make it last long. We’re going to break the curse and we so far have!” exclaimed Roxy Vasquez, wife of owner Angel Vasquez.

Angel and his brother Edgar saw a problem in southwest Virginia; there are plenty of Mexican restaurants, but no fast, authentic southwestern taco shops. So, they brought the taste of San Diego to Vinton.

“When we opened up it was scary at first because a lot of people are used to Tex-Mex. We wanted to bring some of that SoCal flavor of what we’re used to at home and every corner in San Diego you find taco shops,” said Roxy.

Customers have taken notice of this piece of California in Virginia, from the art on the walls to the food coming out of the kitchen.

“Other customers have said we used to have to travel to different places to try to get similar flavor of back home. They’re now, like, we don’t have to travel anywhere because we have you guys here,” said Roxy.

Roxy says her husband and brother-in-law bounce back and forth between Vinton and their new Rocky Mount location, so you never know which brother will be in the kitchen so we asked, who’s better?

“I’ll say both! I’m going to say both because they cook the same and that’s what we want to give our customers. We don’t want to trick the customers like one day it’s the best and the next it’s not,” said Roxy.

La Casa Del Burrito has a large menu offering authentic Mexican dishes as well as fresh fruit water and breakfast all day.

The success of this family business has them thinking expansion, so be on the lookout.

“We’ve been doing amazing and hopefully a third location will be coming soon,” teased Roxy.

La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop, a SoCal flavored hometown eat.

