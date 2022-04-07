Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Country singer Drake White stops by WDBJ7 ahead of tonight’s show at The Harvester

White is returning to the area, nearly three years after suffering a stroke while performing onstage at Elmwood Park
The country singer is back in our area, three years after collapsing from a stroke he suffered...
The country singer is back in our area, three years after collapsing from a stroke he suffered onstage at Elmwood Park(Drake White)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country musician Drake White’s latest album, THE OPTIMYSTIC, is special, inspirational project.

It details his health journey over the past few years, while recovering from a near-fatal hemorrhagic stroke he suffered on stage in August 2019 during a concert at Elmwood park.

White underwent multiple surgeries to repair his Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), and months of physiotherapy to regain the use of his left side.

Doctors told him that he might never perform again, but he has proven them wrong.

The country star grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama.

Since then, White has earned four Top 40 hits, and traveled the country on multiple nationwide tours.

His 2013 debut single “Simple Life” introduced his brand of Country Soul, which he cemented with 2016 debut album SPARK followed by the EPs ‘Pieces’ and ‘Stars.’

You can catch Drake White & The Big Fire with Kasey Tyndall Thursday night, April 7 at The Harvester.

Doors open at 7 pm. The show begins at 8pm.

General admission is $27.

For a link to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few strong storms are possible tonight.
Scattered overnight showers and storms
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Jessica Dickson
Friends of murder victim search for answers after arrest in 2019 Roanoke County case

Latest News

Man found dead in pond in Pittsylvania County
Man found dead in pond after crash in Pittsylvania County
Wythe County Logo
Wythe County stepping up speed limit enforcement in school and work zones
In this May 2019 photo provided by the Potomac-Chesapeake Dolphin Project, dolphins swim...
Dolphins’ playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus
After canceling the 2020 Strawberry Festival, Community School celebrates its return on Friday
Volunteers bake thousands of shortcakes ahead of Community School’s Strawberry Festival