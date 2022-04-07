HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Country singer Drake White stops by WDBJ7 ahead of tonight’s show at The Harvester

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country musician Drake White’s latest album, THE OPTIMYSTIC, is special, inspirational project.

It details his health journey over the past few years, while recovering from a near-fatal hemorrhagic stroke he suffered on stage in August 2019 during a concert at Elmwood park.

White underwent multiple surgeries to repair his Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), and months of physiotherapy to regain the use of his left side.

Doctors told him that he might never perform again, but he has proven them wrong.

The country star grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama.

Since then, White has earned four Top 40 hits, and traveled the country on multiple nationwide tours.

His 2013 debut single “Simple Life” introduced his brand of Country Soul, which he cemented with 2016 debut album SPARK followed by the EPs ‘Pieces’ and ‘Stars.’

You can catch Drake White & The Big Fire with Kasey Tyndall Thursday night, April 7 at The Harvester.

Doors open at 7 pm. The show begins at 8pm.

General admission is $27.

For a link to buy tickets, click here.

