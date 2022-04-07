Hometown Local
Advertisement

Kaine, Warner applaud Senate vote to confirm Supreme Court justice

Jackson will become the first Black woman to sit on the high court.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (both D-VA) voted Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Jackson won a 53-47 vote in the US Senate.

US Senator Tim Kaine:

“I am so glad to have helped confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court and to now be able to call her Justice Jackson. Justice Jackson’s dedication to liberty and justice for all, her impressive list of achievements, and her excellent legal expertise will be of great value to the Court.

“Justice Jackson will also be the first African American woman on the Court, and she will bring a Court that had never had a woman member when I started law school to a Court where four of the nine members are women. Her confirmation is powerful evidence of the capacity we have as a nation to come closer and closer to the ideal of equality articulated as our moral North Star in the opening phrase of the Declaration of Independence and engraved over the Court’s entrance as ‘equal justice under law.’

“Justice Jackson is superbly qualified for this important post, and I believe that her knowledge, skills, and background – especially her work as a trial judge – will be invaluable in deciding cases that have an immense impact on all Virginians and Americans.”

