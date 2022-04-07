Hometown Local
Man faces arson charges for Martinsville brush fire

(WITN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman faces trial for arson after a brush fire in Martinsville.

Early Monday morning, Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a reported brush fire on Cleveland Avenue. Firefighters found a fire burning between a business on Cleveland Avenue and the Blue Ridge Library. The fire burned an area including trees, shrubbery, an outbuilding and a fence.

Bystanders who saw someone in the area before the fire led Martinsville Police and Henry County Sheriff’s office to track that person, and the Martinsville Fire Marshal’s office began a fire investigation.

Kerstain Hill was arrested Wednesday night after investigators watched surveillance camera footage. She awaits trial in the Martinsville City Jail.

