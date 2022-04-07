Hometown Local
Man found dead in pond after crash in Pittsylvania County

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on Player Road in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night left one man dead, according to the Gretna Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews say when they arrived it was reported that the driver of the vehicle was last seen in the pond. At that time the Pittsylvania County Special Ops Team was requested along with the DLSC Dive Team.

The Crews searched the area found the driver dead in the pond.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

