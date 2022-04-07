Hometown Local
Man sentenced after plea deal for 2020 Roanoke killing

Mugshot of Joshua Salters, suspected of killing Kenneth Scott
Mugshot of Joshua Salters, suspected of killing Kenneth Scott(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man whose murder trial was supposed to begin Thursday instead pleaded no contest and was sentenced to prison time.

Joshua Salters was found guilty after entering a no contest plea to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, he was sentenced to 43 years behind bars, with 31 suspended.

Salters was charged with the murder of 24-year old Kenneth Scott, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

John McNeil with the CA’s office told WDBJ7 he thought the agreement was the best way to move forward, due to a lack of witness cooperation.

Salters was also convicted of second-degree murder in 2008. For that crime, he was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended, and had a firearms charge connected to that murder that carried a 3-year sentence.

According to McNeil, Salters still had probation time connected to the 2008 sentence, so there is a revocation hearing in May and more time could be added on to this new sentence.

