Man sentenced after plea deal for 2020 Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man whose murder trial was supposed to begin Thursday instead pleaded no contest and was sentenced to prison time.

Joshua Salters was found guilty after entering a no contest plea to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, he was sentenced to 43 years behind bars, with 31 suspended.

Salters was charged with the murder of 24-year old Kenneth Scott, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

John McNeil with the CA’s office told WDBJ7 he thought the agreement was the best way to move forward, due to a lack of witness cooperation.

Salters was also convicted of second-degree murder in 2008. For that crime, he was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended, and had a firearms charge connected to that murder that carried a 3-year sentence.

According to McNeil, Salters still had probation time connected to the 2008 sentence, so there is a revocation hearing in May and more time could be added on to this new sentence.

