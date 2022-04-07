Norfolk Southern donates N&W archives to Virginia museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern Corporation is donating archives from the Norfolk and Western Railway to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond.

It’s an extensive collection that dates to the 1840s, and the company says it includes thousands of documents, photographs and artifacts.

Norfolk Southern is also donating $750,000 to help the museum catalog, digitize and preserve the collection.

LaSandra Boykin is Director of Corporate Giving and Community Relations for Norfolk Southern.

“And so we just felt it was a very good opportunity to keep part of our history in Virginia,” Boykin told WDBJ7.

Adam Scher is the Vice President for Collections and Exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

“It’s a very broad collection, in terms of material that I think has great potential for, not just the scholarly researcher, but for the average rail fan,” he said.

Museum officials are asking for patience from rail fans and historians. They say cataloging the collection and preparing for public access could take some time.

