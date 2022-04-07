Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Norfolk Southern donates N&W archives to Virginia museum

Norfolk Southern Corporation has donated archives from the Norfolk and Western Railway to the...
Norfolk Southern Corporation has donated archives from the Norfolk and Western Railway to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.(Virginia Museum of History & Culture)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern Corporation is donating archives from the Norfolk and Western Railway to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond.

It’s an extensive collection that dates to the 1840s, and the company says it includes thousands of documents, photographs and artifacts.

Norfolk Southern is also donating $750,000 to help the museum catalog, digitize and preserve the collection.

LaSandra Boykin is Director of Corporate Giving and Community Relations for Norfolk Southern.

“And so we just felt it was a very good opportunity to keep part of our history in Virginia,” Boykin told WDBJ7.

Adam Scher is the Vice President for Collections and Exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

“It’s a very broad collection, in terms of material that I think has great potential for, not just the scholarly researcher, but for the average rail fan,” he said.

Museum officials are asking for patience from rail fans and historians. They say cataloging the collection and preparing for public access could take some time.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
A few strong storms are possible tonight.
Scattered overnight showers and storms

Latest News

Country music artist Drake White returned to Roanoke two and a half years after he suffered a...
Country music artist Drake White returns to western Virginia, two and a half years after suffering a stroke on stage
Norfolk Southern Donating Archives
Norfolk Southern Donating Archives
Salem Red Sox Open Friday Night
Salem Red Sox Open Season Friday Night
Singer Returns to Western Virginia After Onstage Stroke
Singer Returns to Western Virginia After Onstage Stroke