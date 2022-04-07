Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

NRV Health Task Force and LewisGale Montgomery team up to address blood donation shortage

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the New River Valley (NRV), community leaders are coming together to help address the nationwide blood shortage.

The NRV Public Health Task Force got together and asked themselves ‘What can we do to help?’.

Their answer--- a blood drive.

Hospital leaders say as they’ve transitioned through the pandemic, they’re seeing another health crisis-- a blood crisis.

LewisGale Montgomery Hospital says they are experiencing decreases in blood supply from the Red Cross because they need more donors.

“Here at Montgomery, we’re a level three trauma center, so the availability of blood at all times is incredibly important to all of our patients. And then also when you think about the different populations, so whether it’s a cancer patient or patients we’re dealing with blood disorders --- we have to have that as a critical treatment,” said Devin Tobin the chief operating officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. “We want to make sure we have that and all of us can play a part in fixing the blood crisis. We can all be donors. So it’s great that as a community, we can come together and fix this problem”

The hospital and a number of community partners will host a second blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross.

It will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg.

Their goal is to raise more than 200 units.

You can register here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few strong storms are possible tonight.
Scattered overnight showers and storms
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Jessica Dickson
Friends of murder victim search for answers after arrest in 2019 Roanoke County case

Latest News

Upcoming Montgomery County Blood Drive on April 8th
Montgomery County Blood Drive on April 8th
President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event...
Biden, Obama mark 12 years under Obama’s health care law
Salem Adult Care Center Welcomes Back Participants
Rescue Mission of Roanoke updates residential structure