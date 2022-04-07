Hometown Local
Police arrest New Jersey homicide suspect in Danville

Darneill Thomas mugshot
Darneill Thomas mugshot(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have arrested the suspect in a New Jersey killing.

Late Thursday morning, Danville Police arrested 22-year-old Darneill James Thomas of West Orange, New Jersey on an outstanding warrant for Homicide from Essex County, New Jersey.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office told Danville Police Wednesday that Thomas was wanted for homicide and was in the Danville community. Danville and Virginia State Police worked to conduct surveillance and confirmed Thomas was in Danville.

Police stopped a vehicle in which Thomas was riding and took him into custody.

Thomas is being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond as a fugitive from justice for the charges in New Jersey.

