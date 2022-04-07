Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a stabbing Thursday morning at the Valley View Walmart in Roanoke that left a woman with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke, is charged with malicious wounding and additional charges could be pending.

Around 9:30 a.m. police say they were called to the 4800 block of Valley View Boulevard NW for an assault.

Police say they arrived to find store employees holding Acosta in a nearby parking lot after they identified him as the suspect of the assault. Officers then found a female victim with multiple stab wounds.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the woman to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say they found the object used in the stabbing in the parking lot of the Walmart.

There is believed to be no connection between the victim and Acosta, according to police.

Acosta was taken to a hospital for a short medical evaluation, before being taken to the Roanoke City Jail.

