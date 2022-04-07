Senior Alert issued for missing Chesapeake man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a man missing from Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police are looking for Walter Agee, 83. Police say he is white, 6′4″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and bald/gray hair. He was last reported seen April 6 at noon on Tree Duck Court in Chesapeake, wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He is driving a 2002 Nissan Quest van with Virginia license plate number UBN-7733.

Police say Agee suffers from a cognitive impairment making the disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF CHESAPEKE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

