Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing Chesapeake man

Walter Agee, reported missing by Chesapeake Police
Walter Agee, reported missing by Chesapeake Police(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a man missing from Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police are looking for Walter Agee, 83. Police say he is white, 6′4″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and bald/gray hair. He was last reported seen April 6 at noon on Tree Duck Court in Chesapeake, wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He is driving a 2002 Nissan Quest van with Virginia license plate number UBN-7733.

Police say Agee suffers from a cognitive impairment making the disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
A few strong storms are possible tonight.
Scattered overnight showers and storms
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Jessica Dickson
Friends of murder victim search for answers after arrest in 2019 Roanoke County case

Latest News

Police lights
Danville woman dies after head-on collision in Pittsylvania County
Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
CHIP of Roanoke Valley founder Dr. Douglas Pierce celebrates 90th birthday
CHIP of Roanoke Valley celebrates Dr. Douglas Pierce’s 90th birthday
Singer Drake White Previews Harvester Show
Singer Drake White Previews Harvester Show