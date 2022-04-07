Showers and storms exit this morning

Showers and storms exit

Still a chance for a strong storm in the east

Cooler for the end of the week

THIS MORNING

Showers and storms will continue to exit the area, but will slow down in the eastern part of the region. This will give some storms a little time to strengthen.. We can’t rule out a stronger storm in the eastern part of our region mid to late morning. After that the showers and storms will exit.

STORM IMPACTS: The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts and even some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the extreme eastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms later this morning.

We can't rule out a strong storm in the eastern part of our area by mid to late morning. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

This system will gradually be moving out of the area by this afternoon, however, lingering clouds, fog and a few showers are possible behind the front. Any rainfall would be sporadic and generally light through midday. We’ll follow that up with a slow increase in sunshine. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the 60s with winds increasing behind the cold front.

FRIDAY

An area of cold air aloft will move overhead Friday. This may help bring some snow showers to the West Virginia mountains and a few spotty rain showers elsewhere. With the low freezing level, even some of the weaker showers may contain some small hail, but should remain below severe limits. Afternoon highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday evening, an upper-level disturbance will move overhead with the potential for even a few snow showers outside the mountains. However, any accumulating snow would be along the highest elevations along the West Virginia/Virginia line.

A few rain and even snow showers are possible late Friday evening into Friday night as colder air moves in. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

We turn much cooler for the Martinsville race weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. It will be dry with chilly lows in the 30s. There could be the potential for frost in some areas once again.

Race weekend in Martinsville is looking pretty good. (WDBJ Weather)

