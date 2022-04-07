Virginia to receive $232 million in federal infrastructure money for Virginia transit

WASHINGTON D.C. Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced Thursday that Virginia will receive over $232 million in federal funds to improve the state’s transit system, according to Warner’s team.

The funding for the improvements will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration formula programs.

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”

Due to the investment , Virginia is set to receive a 28.7% increase in funds over last year.

Along with the $232 million the Commonwealth is expected to receive some of the over $280 million in funding given to the D.C. Metro Area, which includes Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. This funding will be divided across transit agencies and localities within the area.

