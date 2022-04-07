Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Volunteers bake thousands of shortcakes ahead of Community School’s Strawberry Festival

After canceling the 2020 Strawberry Festival, Community School celebrates its return on Friday
After canceling the 2020 Strawberry Festival, Community School celebrates its return on Friday(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School volunteers put their baking skills to the test as they bake thousands of shortcakes in preparation for their Strawberry Festival in May.

Dozens of volunteers spent all day Thursday baking nearly 10,000 homemade shortcakes for the 2022 Strawberry Festival.

Volunteers say the strawberry festival shortcakes are homemade and hand-made by parents, school staff, alumni, and community volunteers.

Each cake is made with real butter, locally milled flour, and fresh Homestead Creamery milk. Each is the main ingredient in the base of the festival’s famous strawberry shortcakes.

Community School’s Strawberry Festival was founded more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for the school.

More than 2,000 volunteer hours go into the annual event which draws in about 20,000 people from Southwest Virginia and beyond.

After a successful and socially-distant drive-through festival last year, this year will mark the return of the Festival to Elmwood Park in Downtown Roanoke. Festival-goers can look forward to traditional festival fun as well as homemade strawberry shortcakes, sundaes, and chocolate-dipped berries. 

Community School’s Strawberry Festival will take place on Friday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

For more information or to purchase desserts in advance visit StrawberryFestivalRoanoke.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few strong storms are possible tonight.
Scattered overnight showers and storms
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Jessica Dickson
Friends of murder victim search for answers after arrest in 2019 Roanoke County case

Latest News

In this May 2019 photo provided by the Potomac-Chesapeake Dolphin Project, dolphins swim...
Dolphins’ playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus
Blacksburg Pastor Talks Easter Sunday Preparation
Blacksburg Pastor Talks Easter Sunday Preparation
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 7, 2022
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 7, 2022
Red Cross blood donations
NRV Health Task Force and LewisGale Montgomery team up to address blood donation shortage