Volunteers bake thousands of shortcakes ahead of Community School’s Strawberry Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School volunteers put their baking skills to the test as they bake thousands of shortcakes in preparation for their Strawberry Festival in May.

Dozens of volunteers spent all day Thursday baking nearly 10,000 homemade shortcakes for the 2022 Strawberry Festival.

Volunteers say the strawberry festival shortcakes are homemade and hand-made by parents, school staff, alumni, and community volunteers.

Each cake is made with real butter, locally milled flour, and fresh Homestead Creamery milk. Each is the main ingredient in the base of the festival’s famous strawberry shortcakes.

Community School’s Strawberry Festival was founded more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for the school.

More than 2,000 volunteer hours go into the annual event which draws in about 20,000 people from Southwest Virginia and beyond.

After a successful and socially-distant drive-through festival last year, this year will mark the return of the Festival to Elmwood Park in Downtown Roanoke. Festival-goers can look forward to traditional festival fun as well as homemade strawberry shortcakes, sundaes, and chocolate-dipped berries.

Community School’s Strawberry Festival will take place on Friday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase desserts in advance visit StrawberryFestivalRoanoke.org.

