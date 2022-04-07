Wythe County stepping up speed limit enforcement in school and work zones

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Wednesday, which would up speed limit enforcement in school zones and road work zones, according to the county.

Starting in the spring the county says drivers caught speeding on camera in school zones will be given a $100 ticket.

“These school zones on Routes 11, 52 and 21 are already marked with flashing lights, speed limit signs, school zone markings on the roadways and school directional signs,” said Charles Foster, Wythe County’s Sheriff. “Even with all those safety measures, every fifth driver is endangering themselves and others with excessive speed in school zones.”

The county says stationary cameras will take a picture of a speeding vehicle. After an officer certifies the photo, a ticket will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner. If necessary, an officer may issue summons if they observe speeding in school zones.

Tickets sent using camera’s are civil violations and points will not be accessed to the driver, neither will it be reported to the driver’s insurance, according to the county.

A 5-day study done in the county stated that 28,500 drivers drove through county school zones and that 19.9% (5,681 drivers) were speeding by at least 11 miles per hour.

