Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Wythe County stepping up speed limit enforcement in school and work zones

Wythe County Logo
Wythe County Logo(Wythe County, VA)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Wednesday, which would up speed limit enforcement in school zones and road work zones, according to the county.

Starting in the spring the county says drivers caught speeding on camera in school zones will be given a $100 ticket.

“These school zones on Routes 11, 52 and 21 are already marked with flashing lights, speed limit signs, school zone markings on the roadways and school directional signs,” said Charles Foster, Wythe County’s Sheriff. “Even with all those safety measures, every fifth driver is endangering themselves and others with excessive speed in school zones.”

The county says stationary cameras will take a picture of a speeding vehicle. After an officer certifies the photo, a ticket will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner. If necessary, an officer may issue summons if they observe speeding in school zones.

Tickets sent using camera’s are civil violations and points will not be accessed to the driver, neither will it be reported to the driver’s insurance, according to the county.

A 5-day study done in the county stated that 28,500 drivers drove through county school zones and that 19.9% (5,681 drivers) were speeding by at least 11 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few strong storms are possible tonight.
Scattered overnight showers and storms
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Jessica Dickson
Friends of murder victim search for answers after arrest in 2019 Roanoke County case

Latest News

In this May 2019 photo provided by the Potomac-Chesapeake Dolphin Project, dolphins swim...
Dolphins’ playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus
After canceling the 2020 Strawberry Festival, Community School celebrates its return on Friday
Volunteers bake thousands of shortcakes ahead of Community School’s Strawberry Festival
Blacksburg Pastor Talks Easter Sunday Preparation
Blacksburg Pastor Talks Easter Sunday Preparation
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 7, 2022
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 7, 2022