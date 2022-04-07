Youngkin signs recycling and waste management executive order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin signed an executive order Thursday that promotes recycling and reducing waste, and encourages the creation and relocation of clean technology companies involved in recycling-related issues to Virginia, according to Youngkins team.

“Too often in the past, Virginia has been presented with a false choice between saving our environment and growing our economy. The growing market for post-consumer recyclables demonstrates that we can do both,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The order calls on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels and banquet facilities to find ways to reduce food waste.

The order repeals Governor Northam’s executive order that put restrictions on single- use plastic at state agencies, colleges and universities.

Click here to read the full text of the order.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.