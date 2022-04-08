Colder weather returns with some rain and even light snow
Lingering moisture hangs around for the next few days
- Some sunny breaks early
- Increasing clouds today with a few showers
- Snow develops in the mountains late
FRIDAY
An area of cold air aloft will move overhead Friday. This may help bring some snow showers to the West Virginia mountains and a few spotty rain showers elsewhere. Any precipitation will start in the afternoon and continue into Saturday. With the low freezing level, even some of the weaker showers may contain some small hail and or graupel, but hail size should remain below severe limits. Afternoon highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s with gusty winds around 20 MPH.
Friday evening, an upper-level disturbance will move overhead with the potential for rain mixed with a few snow showers. For us, we could see some snow mixed in with the rain mainly for areas near and along I-77. However, any accumulating snow would be in the highest elevations of West Virginia, but some snow could spill over along the West Virginia/Virginia line.
THE WEEKEND
We turn much cooler and breezy for the Martinsville race weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. It will be dry with chilly lows in the 30s. There could be the potential for frost in some areas on Sunday morning.
No frost or freeze products will be issued by the National Weather Service until April 11th (only for our eastern counties) because we aren’t officially in the spring growing season yet, but if you got that garden started early make sure you protect your plants from Friday night into Monday morning.
