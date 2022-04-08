Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Colder weather returns with some rain and even light snow

Lingering moisture hangs around for the next few days
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Some sunny breaks early
  • Increasing clouds today with a few showers
  • Snow develops in the mountains late

FRIDAY

An area of cold air aloft will move overhead Friday. This may help bring some snow showers to the West Virginia mountains and a few spotty rain showers elsewhere. Any precipitation will start in the afternoon and continue into Saturday. With the low freezing level, even some of the weaker showers may contain some small hail and or graupel, but hail size should remain below severe limits. Afternoon highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s with gusty winds around 20 MPH.

Rain showers return with some snow in the mountains.
Rain showers return with some snow in the mountains.(WDBJ Weather)

Friday evening, an upper-level disturbance will move overhead with the potential for rain mixed with a few snow showers. For us, we could see some snow mixed in with the rain mainly for areas near and along I-77. However, any accumulating snow would be in the highest elevations of West Virginia, but some snow could spill over along the West Virginia/Virginia line.

Lingering moisture thanks to an upper level low will continue to bring spotty showers...
Lingering moisture thanks to an upper level low will continue to bring spotty showers throughout Friday and Saturday.(WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

We turn much cooler and breezy for the Martinsville race weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. It will be dry with chilly lows in the 30s. There could be the potential for frost in some areas on Sunday morning.

Going to be cooler than normal for this weekend. Should remain mostly dry with a few stray...
Going to be cooler than normal for this weekend. Should remain mostly dry with a few stray showers possible on Saturday.(WDBJ7)

No frost or freeze products will be issued by the National Weather Service until April 11th (only for our eastern counties) because we aren’t officially in the spring growing season yet, but if you got that garden started early make sure you protect your plants from Friday night into Monday morning.

Here's a look at the typical date for the last spring freeze. We won't see the National Weather...
Here's a look at the typical date for the last spring freeze. We won't see the National Weather Service post frost/freeze products until about mid April.(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

Latest News

More wet weather returns with some mountain snow.
Friday April 8, Morning FastCast
Colorado State released their hurricane season outlook.
Hurricane Season Preview
Rain and even some snow showers are possible into Saturday.
April 7: Evening Forecast Update
Going to be cooler than normal for this weekend. Should remain mostly dry with a few stray...
Tracking colder air plus some rain and even light snow