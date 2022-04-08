Colder weather returns with some rain and even light snow

Some sunny breaks early

Increasing clouds today with a few showers

Snow develops in the mountains late

FRIDAY

An area of cold air aloft will move overhead Friday. This may help bring some snow showers to the West Virginia mountains and a few spotty rain showers elsewhere. Any precipitation will start in the afternoon and continue into Saturday. With the low freezing level, even some of the weaker showers may contain some small hail and or graupel, but hail size should remain below severe limits. Afternoon highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s with gusty winds around 20 MPH.

Rain showers return with some snow in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

Friday evening, an upper-level disturbance will move overhead with the potential for rain mixed with a few snow showers. For us, we could see some snow mixed in with the rain mainly for areas near and along I-77. However, any accumulating snow would be in the highest elevations of West Virginia, but some snow could spill over along the West Virginia/Virginia line.

Lingering moisture thanks to an upper level low will continue to bring spotty showers throughout Friday and Saturday. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

We turn much cooler and breezy for the Martinsville race weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. It will be dry with chilly lows in the 30s. There could be the potential for frost in some areas on Sunday morning.

Going to be cooler than normal for this weekend. Should remain mostly dry with a few stray showers possible on Saturday. (WDBJ7)

No frost or freeze products will be issued by the National Weather Service until April 11th (only for our eastern counties) because we aren’t officially in the spring growing season yet, but if you got that garden started early make sure you protect your plants from Friday night into Monday morning.

Here's a look at the typical date for the last spring freeze. We won't see the National Weather Service post frost/freeze products until about mid April. (WDBJ7)

