COVID hospitalizations continue to drop in Virginia

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,675,845 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, April 8, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,285 from the 1,674,560 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than Thursday’s 1,178 new cases.

219 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 231 Thursday. 107,377 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 13,238,015 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 5.6% reported Thursday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,665,799 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 81.5% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.9% fully vaccinated. 92.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.7% are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, there have been 19,859 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,823 reported Thursday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

