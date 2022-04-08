Deadly force ruled justifiable in fatal Roanoke County Police shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A police officer’s use of deadly force against the suspect in a domestic violence incident was justified, according to the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Shawn Alan Smith, 52, was shot to death November 26, 2021 by a Roanoke County Police officer who responded to reports of a domestic dispute.

Following the completion of the investigation by the Roanoke County Police Department, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office conducted a review to determine if the use of force was legally justified. Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said, “I have thoroughly reviewed the facts and evidence of this case. I find that the police officer’s fear of death or serious injury at the hands of Mr. Smith was reasonable under the circumstances and, therefore, pursuant to the criminal laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia governing the use of deadly force, the police officer’s use of deadly force was justified.”

“We appreciate the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s independent review of the investigation,” said Chief Howard Hall. “A separate administrative investigation into the use of force was conducted by the Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit and found that the officer had complied with policy.”

Police had been called to the home on Lantern Street about a domestic dispute with a weapon. Officers set up a perimeter and tried to communicate with a man inside the home, according to the police department, but he didn’t respond. The man then walked out of the home and engaged an officer, when two shots were fired. The man, identified as Smith, was killed. The officer was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.