Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Deadly force ruled justifiable in fatal Roanoke County Police shooting

Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A police officer’s use of deadly force against the suspect in a domestic violence incident was justified, according to the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Shawn Alan Smith, 52, was shot to death November 26, 2021 by a Roanoke County Police officer who responded to reports of a domestic dispute.

Following the completion of the investigation by the Roanoke County Police Department, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office conducted a review to determine if the use of force was legally justified. Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said, “I have thoroughly reviewed the facts and evidence of this case. I find that the police officer’s fear of death or serious injury at the hands of Mr. Smith was reasonable under the circumstances and, therefore, pursuant to the criminal laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia governing the use of deadly force, the police officer’s use of deadly force was justified.”

“We appreciate the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s independent review of the investigation,” said Chief Howard Hall. “A separate administrative investigation into the use of force was conducted by the Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit and found that the officer had complied with policy.”

Police had been called to the home on Lantern Street about a domestic dispute with a weapon. Officers set up a perimeter and tried to communicate with a man inside the home, according to the police department, but he didn’t respond. The man then walked out of the home and engaged an officer, when two shots were fired. The man, identified as Smith, was killed. The officer was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs

Latest News

Teen charged after handgun found at Lynchburg school
New jobs expected with AEP industrial park projects
Police Lights
Police chase ends in fatal Patrick County crash
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam