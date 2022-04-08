Goodwill opening first Donation & Employment Center in Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill announced Friday it will open its first Donation & Employment Service Center in Pulaski County.
The center will be at 641 East Main Street in Pulaski.
“Pulaski was the perfect location to offer a center combining both a donation site and employment services. Donations are the fuel for Goodwill’s mission. We look forward to being a larger part of the Pulaski community and helping people with job training as well as collect their generous donations.”
The center will offer several services:
· GoodCare Healthcare
· GoodStart Reentry
· Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)
· Supported Employment
· WIOA Services
The Pulaski Center employment program hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donation hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.