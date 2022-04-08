Hometown Local
Goodwill opening first Donation & Employment Center in Pulaski

Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International,...
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill announced Friday it will open its first Donation & Employment Service Center in Pulaski County.

The center will be at 641 East Main Street in Pulaski.

“Pulaski was the perfect location to offer a center combining both a donation site and employment services. Donations are the fuel for Goodwill’s mission. We look forward to being a larger part of the Pulaski community and helping people with job training as well as collect their generous donations.”

The center will offer several services:

· GoodCare Healthcare

· GoodStart Reentry

· Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)

· Supported Employment

· WIOA Services

The Pulaski Center employment program hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donation hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

