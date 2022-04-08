Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin to play in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - When you think of the violin, you likely don’t think of hip hop, rock or jazz music. That’s about to change if the duo Black Violin has its way.

The two musicians mix the classical sound of the string instrument with hip hop and jazz.

“Just imagine a nice bowl of gumbo with a lot of different ingredients,” said Wil Baptiste of Black Violin. “You’ve got hip hop. You’ve got classical music. You’ve got a little bit of jazz and all sorts of different genres.”

The duo hopes to break stereotypes with their unique style of music.

“When you think about the violin, it’s typically in a box. You think of ballet music or orchestra,” said Baptiste. “Also, who actually plays the violin? Not someone that typically looks like me. So we’re breaking stereotypes in so many different ways.”

Some of the duo’s accomplishments include their Grammy-nominated album “Take the Stairs.” They’ve won “Showtime at the Apollo” honors and have collaborated with numerous artists including Alicia Keys.

Black Violin will play at the Academy Center of Arts, in Lynchburg, Tuesday, April 12. For tickets and more information click here.

