Incoming Bedford police chief says good community relations are key in approach

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Only days after the announcement of his hiring, Bedford’s incoming police chief told WDBJ7 what made him want the job.

Ronnie Lewis, who currently serves as a police captain in the City of Fairfax, will be Bedford’s next chief.

He says growing up in the Lynchburg area and having a community atmosphere were big draws for him. He says being able to serve as chief in an area where he has friends and family “is like a dream come true.”

He wants to continue the department’s direction of emphasizing community relations and getting to know people.

“The biggest thing I want to do with the community and the department is we all get together and talk about solutions and work toward those solutions and build from there, and I think that’s where we need to be as law enforcement,” said Lewis. “Hopefully we can be a national model as far as our commitment to the community, our interaction with the community.”

He will be sworn in May 16. Lewis plans to spend his first 30 days listening and learning from the department and community.

He says another benefit to heading to Bedford is enjoying outdoor recreation opportunities like hiking and fishing.

