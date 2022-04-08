Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Jury deliberations to continue next week in federal trial of former Va. police officer

By David Ade
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The jury paused its deliberations for the weekend in the trial of Thomas Robertson. The former Rocky Mount, Va. police officer faces six charges related to his alleged involvement with the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

- Count 1 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 2 – Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 3 – Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

- Count 4 – Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Ground

- Count 5 – Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

- Count 6 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

In his closing argument, Robertson’s defense attorney, Mark Rollins, conceded that prosecutors did prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Robertson was in restricted areas of the Capitol, but contested the other charges.

The jury began deliberations around noon on Friday.

As he dismissed the jury for the weekend, Federal Judge Christopher Cooper told jurors not to research the case over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
A police chase led to a fatal crash on Route 58 in Patrick County... 4.8.22
Police chase ends in fatal Patrick County crash

Latest News

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
The City of Roanoke has purchased the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road, and plans to tear it down...
City of Roanoke purchases Ramada Inn, prepares to demolish Franklin Road hotel
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban