Jury deliberations to continue next week in federal trial of former Va. police officer

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The jury paused its deliberations for the weekend in the trial of Thomas Robertson. The former Rocky Mount, Va. police officer faces six charges related to his alleged involvement with the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

- Count 1 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 2 – Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 3 – Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

- Count 4 – Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Ground

- Count 5 – Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

- Count 6 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

In his closing argument, Robertson’s defense attorney, Mark Rollins, conceded that prosecutors did prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Robertson was in restricted areas of the Capitol, but contested the other charges.

The jury began deliberations around noon on Friday.

As he dismissed the jury for the weekend, Federal Judge Christopher Cooper told jurors not to research the case over the weekend.

