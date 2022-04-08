Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Martinsville businesses ready to welcome race weekend fans

Fans head into Martinsville Speedway on Thursday afternoon.
Fans head into Martinsville Speedway on Thursday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Race weekends are something the Martinsville community always has on their calendars. Due to the pandemic, the past few years have felt a bit off. But this weekend, business owners feel things are getting back to normal.

“We’ve had several who have come back every race,” said Alice Blevins, store manager of Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Kollectibles, which all proceeds from the store go to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

“This will be, I think especially for Martinsville, the first year back to a little normalcy since COVID,” said Jonathan Waller, a shift leader at Shindig in Uptown Martinsville.

“It’s kind of like in passing gear, is what it’s like right now. Overdrive, pedal to the medal, people are coming back,” said Mike Haley, owner and operator of Uptown Pinball.

Though downtown Martinsville is miles away from the Speedway, race weekends are a boost for the economy of the city.

“A lot of people bank on the race twice a year for their income, for different things and it’s positive for our city,” said Waller.

For Uptown Pinball, many of its current visitors already make a long trip just to enjoy what they have to offer.

“What really gets me and what I’m very thankful for, is these people put the travel time in to come to us,” said Haley.

But like most businesses, they are hoping race weekend adds to their current momentum now and into the summer months.

“It has made a difference and I think it will continue,” said Blevins.

The businesses are already seeing that foot traffic and are prepared to welcome the visitors this weekend and in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
A few strong storms are possible tonight.
Scattered overnight showers and storms

Latest News

Country music artist Drake White returned to Roanoke two and a half years after he suffered a...
Singer White returns to western Virginia, 2 1/2 years after suffering stroke on stage
Norfolk Southern Corporation has donated archives from the Norfolk and Western Railway to the...
Norfolk Southern donates N&W archives to Virginia museum
Salem Red Sox Open Friday Night
Salem Red Sox Open Season Friday Night
Singer Returns to Western Virginia After Onstage Stroke
Singer Returns to Western Virginia After Onstage Stroke