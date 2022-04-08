Martinsville businesses ready to welcome race weekend fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Race weekends are something the Martinsville community always has on their calendars. Due to the pandemic, the past few years have felt a bit off. But this weekend, business owners feel things are getting back to normal.

“We’ve had several who have come back every race,” said Alice Blevins, store manager of Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Kollectibles, which all proceeds from the store go to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

“This will be, I think especially for Martinsville, the first year back to a little normalcy since COVID,” said Jonathan Waller, a shift leader at Shindig in Uptown Martinsville.

“It’s kind of like in passing gear, is what it’s like right now. Overdrive, pedal to the medal, people are coming back,” said Mike Haley, owner and operator of Uptown Pinball.

Though downtown Martinsville is miles away from the Speedway, race weekends are a boost for the economy of the city.

“A lot of people bank on the race twice a year for their income, for different things and it’s positive for our city,” said Waller.

For Uptown Pinball, many of its current visitors already make a long trip just to enjoy what they have to offer.

“What really gets me and what I’m very thankful for, is these people put the travel time in to come to us,” said Haley.

But like most businesses, they are hoping race weekend adds to their current momentum now and into the summer months.

“It has made a difference and I think it will continue,” said Blevins.

The businesses are already seeing that foot traffic and are prepared to welcome the visitors this weekend and in the future.

