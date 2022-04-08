New jobs expected with AEP industrial park projects

(WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is looking to further support Virginia’s business recruitment and retention through economic development projects at two industrial parks.

According to AEP, the company’s “investment in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill give Virginia a competitive edge when recruiting new business by demonstrating the sites are construction-ready with valuable utility infrastructure already in place.”

The Commonwealth Crossing work is complete, and includes a new substation and transmission line that spans six miles. The Berry Hill site work is expected to be complete in the fall and include a new substation and five miles of transmission line.

“Business recruitment is more competitive now than ever,” Appalachian Power President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Beam says. “We want to support the communities we serve and know construction-ready industrial sites with adequate electrical infrastructure give Virginia’s economic developers an edge with prospects, especially when competing against surrounding states.”

The Virginia General Assembly approved a Business Park Pilot Program so that a public utility can recover costs put towards infrastructure development into and within industrial sites outlined by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. AEP’s petition filed with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) looks to recover business park investments and cover a hike in transmission charges, as administered by PJM.

PJM is the independent regional transmission group that coordinates the electric grid in 13 states.

A request was submitted by AEP to increase the authorized Transmission Rate Adjustment Clause (T-RAC) from $337.7 million to $368.7. This is the portion of a customer’s bill that recovers costs of transmission services, fees and new construction.

A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will see their monthly bill increase by $2.88, or about 2.4 percent, from the typical March 200 bill if the request is approved. The answer could take up to four months to be delivered, with any rate change being implemented within 60 days of the final order.

More on Appalachian Power and its services can be found on the company’s website.

